NFTs can be a good pathway to draw women into crypto, says Lavinia Osbourne By Cointelegraph



NFTs can be a good pathway to draw women into crypto, says Lavinia Osbourne



Women looking for a way to enter a male-dominated space like crypto and blockchain may be drawn in by nonfungible tokens, according to Women in Blockchain Talks founder and host Lavinia Osbourne.

Though the ongoing pandemic has left people in many countries in financial trouble — whether by losing their jobs, being unable to physically go to banks, or other concerns — Osbourne told Cointelegraph the event may have pushed many women into crypto and blockchain once they were forced to move on from other careers. She said the recent surge and media coverage of nonfungible tokens, or NFTs, had made crypto “more relatable” to many people in the arts and other creative fields.

