New bill proposes US Treasury to have full authority over fiat stablecoins By Cointelegraph

New bill proposes US Treasury to have full authority over fiat stablecoins
A new bill introduced by United States House Democrat Don Beyer of Virginia has proposed a far-reaching regulatory and legal framework for digital assets across the board.
Entitled “The Digital Asset Market Structure and Investor Protection Act of 2021,” the bill touches on virtually all the important grey areas that continue to exist regarding cryptocurrencies in the U.S. context.
