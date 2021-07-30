Mining firm wants to help taxpayers avoid obligations by sending proceeds to IRAs By Cointelegraph

Mining firm wants to help taxpayers avoid obligations by sending proceeds to IRAs
North American mining and hosting firm Compass Mining is offering a new tax avoidance method for savvy crypto miners that file in the United States.
In a Thursday announcement, Compass Mining said it had partnered with IRA provider Choice by Kingdom Trust to help users mine directly to their IRAs “without ever triggering a taxable event.”
