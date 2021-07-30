MicroStrategy and Michael Saylor Eyes More BTC Acquisition By CoinQuora

© Reuters. MicroStrategy and Michael Saylor Eyes More BTC Acquisition
- MicroStrategy announced its second-quarter financial result in 2021.
- The firm continues to embrace the potential and technology of .
MicroStrategy, a mobile software firm known for its massive acquisition of Bitcoin, announced its second-quarter financial result in 2021. Specifically, this financial report made by the firm discusses the company’s financial standing in the past month. The digital asset or the BTC holdings of the company is one of the major topics discussed in the financial report.
Michael J. Saylor, CEO, MicroStrategy, explained:
MicroStrategy continued its strong 2021 by delivering an outstanding operational performance across the board and completing another successful capital raise to expand our digital asset holdings.
Michael added that the firm contin…
