Michael Kors, Versace parent Capri beats revenue estimates By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: People walk by a Michael Kors store in Lakewood, Colorado June 1, 2016. REUTERS/Rick Wilking/File Photo
Michael Kors parent Capri Holdings (NYSE:) Ltd beat Wall Street estimates for first-quarter revenue on Friday, as shoppers in China and the United States splurged on its high-end clothes and purses.
Revenue rose to $1.25 billion in the first quarter ended June 26 from $451 million a year earlier, the Versace and Jimmy Choo owner said. Analysts on average had expected $1.12 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.
