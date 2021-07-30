Michael Che Facing Backlash For Simone Biles Jokes

This definitely crossed a line.
Warning: this post includes mention of sexual assault.
Comedians are known to push boundaries and speak truth to power, but also sometimes maybe they should like, read the room?
Michael Che is one of the most well-known voices in comedy, but even he’s not above making a few poor choices when trying to get to the funny.
The Saturday Night Live star ruffled some feathers on Thursday, when a few jokes posted from his account about gymnast Simone Biles was met with some very strong reactions.
He posted on his Instagram story, “I got like 3 mins of Simone Biles jokes in my head. I’m going to the [comedy] cellar tonight to say them into a microphone. As the dorky kids say, I’m choosing violence.”
From there, things took a sharp turn for the weird.
Michael reposted a comment from a fan on his Instagram story about Larry Nassar who was found guilty of child pornography, sexual assault of a minor and tampering with evidence.
“Larry Nassar understands Simone Biles better than anyone,” the person wrote. “He too had to quit doing what he loved at the pinnacle of his career because of mounting pressure.”
People were less than thrilled that he was picking on one of America’s most beloved athletes.
One called him out for using Simone’s “trauma as a punchline.”
A different person called on Saturday Night Live to do something about the offensive nature of his humor.
This person said that his jokes were “disgusting” and represent a deeper societal issue.
Finally, someone said it was very loosely considered a joke, and that they felt nauseated about it.
Sooooooo what does Michael have to say for himself? He says he was hacked!
“Maaannnn, I got hacked today. Can’t believe they got me,” he wrote. “Y’all know I only do jokes about whites and cops. S’all good now. Changed my password and everything.”
How convenient. His Instagram account is now empty as well. Let’s just hope the next time he gets hacked, maybe they’ll release an apology.
