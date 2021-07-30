Michael Che Facing Backlash For Simone Biles Jokes

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
4

This definitely crossed a line.

Warning: this post includes mention of sexual assault.

Comedians are known to push boundaries and speak truth to power, but also sometimes maybe they should like, read the room?


Bobby Bank / Getty Images

Michael Che is one of the most well-known voices in comedy, but even he’s not above making a few poor choices when trying to get to the funny.


Robert Kamau / 2021 Robert Kamau

The Saturday Night Live star ruffled some feathers on Thursday, when a few jokes posted from his account about gymnast Simone Biles was met with some very strong reactions.


Nbc / NBCU Photo Bank / NBCUniversal via Getty Images

He posted on his Instagram story, “I got like 3 mins of Simone Biles jokes in my head. I’m going to the [comedy] cellar tonight to say them into a microphone. As the dorky kids say, I’m choosing violence.”


Twitter: @balleralert

From there, things took a sharp turn for the weird.


Alex Edelman / AFP via Getty Images

Michael reposted a comment from a fan on his Instagram story about Larry Nassar who was found guilty of child pornography, sexual assault of a minor and tampering with evidence.


Scott Olson / Getty Images

“Larry Nassar understands Simone Biles better than anyone,” the person wrote. “He too had to quit doing what he loved at the pinnacle of his career because of mounting pressure.”


Loic Venance / AFP via Getty Images

People were less than thrilled that he was picking on one of America’s most beloved athletes.


Defodi Images / DeFodi Images via Getty Images

One called him out for using Simone’s “trauma as a punchline.”

Michael Che using Simone Biles’ trauma as a punchline when she’s one of the gymnasts who was sexually abused by Larry Nassar is the most repulsive attempt at humor by any mainstream comedian


Twitter: @davenewworld_2

A different person called on Saturday Night Live to do something about the offensive nature of his humor.

So is SNL gonna do something about Michael Che or what? I don’t think this is something that can just be ignored. This is disturbing and wrong.


Twitter: @vivi_in_italia

This person said that his jokes were “disgusting” and represent a deeper societal issue.

Michael Che can go to hell for making disgusting rape jokes about Simone Biles. Then wiped his IG clean like nothing happened. Y’all get mad when we say black men do not protect or respect black women and y’all show ya asses everyday to prove us right.


Twitter: @MizzSamz

Finally, someone said it was very loosely considered a joke, and that they felt nauseated about it.


Twitter: @Pixelfish

Sooooooo what does Michael have to say for himself? He says he was hacked!


The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon

“Maaannnn, I got hacked today. Can’t believe they got me,” he wrote. “Y’all know I only do jokes about whites and cops. S’all good now. Changed my password and everything.”


Alex Edelman / AFP via Getty Images

How convenient. His Instagram account is now empty as well. Let’s just hope the next time he gets hacked, maybe they’ll release an apology.

