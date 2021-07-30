Mexico economy bounces back to robust growth in Q2

Article content

MEXICO CITY — Mexico’s economy accelerated to 1.5% growth in the second quarter boosted by robust growth in top trade partner the United States, a preliminary estimate from the national statistics agency showed on Friday.

Compared with the same quarter a year earlier, when the formal and informal economy was largely shutdown by pandemic restrictions, the economy grew 19.7 percent, the statistics agency said. (Reporting by Abraham Gonzalez and Ricardo Figueroa Salas; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel)