Madonna Criticizes DaBaby’s HIV/AIDS Rant

“People like you are the reason we are still living in a world divided by fear.”
Earlier this week, a clip of DaBaby performing at a music festival was heavily criticized for spreading misinformation about HIV/AIDS. In it, he told the crowd, “If you didn’t show up today with HIV, AIDS, any of them deadly sexually transmitted diseases that’ll make you die in two, three weeks, put your cellphone light up.”
In the days that followed, plenty of celebrities have called out the rapper — including Elton John, Dua Lipa, and Questlove.
Now, Madonna shared a video of DaBaby’s rant with the caption, “A message to DaBaby – if you’re going to make hateful remarks to the LGBTQ+ community about HIV/AIDS then know your facts.”
“After decades of hard won scientific research, there are now life-saving medicines available to children born with HIV, to people who contract HIV through blood transfusions, dirty needles or exchange of bodily fluids. These new ARV’s can keep a person with AIDS alive for the rest of their lives!!!”
Madonna also addressed DaBaby’s sexist comments in the same rant, where he asked women whose “pussy smells like water” to put their lighters up. Madonna wrote, “Your sexist remarks about ladies whose pussies need to smell like water only encourage more discrimination against women who fight daily against the oppression of living under the constraints of the male gaze.”
“People like you are the reason we are still living in a world divided by fear. All Human beings should be treated with dignity and respect regardless of race, gender, sexual preference or religious beliefs. AMEN,” she concluded.
Madonna has been involved with HIV/AIDS advocacy work since the ’80s — even including a card insert called “The Facts About AIDS” in her Like A Prayer album.
