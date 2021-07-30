Lucidea Publishes Success Story on GeniePlus Software and Fresco Decorative Arts

As long time advocates for special librarians, and certainly solo librarians, the Lucidea team was delighted when Fresco Decorative Arts, a specialty decorative arts company based in New York, implemented GeniePlus after they hired a solo librarian.

Fresco was ready to leverage past projects, artists, and decorative finish “recipes” in support of business development, sales efforts and new materials production, and their librarian was looking for an ILS and KM solution to meet the challenge. GeniePlus delivered on the below requirements, and more.

Single venue for job details and sample circulation

SaaS for automatic updating and independence from IT

Easy to configure and adapt

Accommodates comprehensive project histories

Permissions management

Lucidea invites you to learn more about the many ways GeniePlus enables Fresco to provide unique services with serious impact—internally and to the company’s clients. To read their full success story, please click here.

