Japan stocks lower at close of trade; Nikkei 225 down 1.80% By Investing.com

Investing.com – Japan stocks were lower after the close on Friday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Tokyo, the lost 1.80% to hit a new 6-months low.

The best performers of the session on the were Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (T:), which rose 12.33% or 620.0 points to trade at 5650.0 at the close. Meanwhile, Nippon Yusen K.K (T:) added 6.91% or 380.0 points to end at 5880.0 and Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. (T:) was up 6.44% or 225.0 points to 3720.0 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Chiyoda Corp. (T:), which fell 13.75% or 62.0 points to trade at 389.0 at the close. Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co Ltd (T:) declined 10.77% or 228.0 points to end at 1889.0 and JTEKT Corp. (T:) was down 8.91% or 101.0 points to 1032.0.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Tokyo Stock Exchange by 2937 to 649 and 155 ended unchanged.

Shares in Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (T:) rose to 5-year highs; up 12.33% or 620.0 to 5650.0. Shares in Nippon Yusen K.K (T:) rose to 5-year highs; up 6.91% or 380.0 to 5880.0.

The , which measures the implied volatility of Nikkei 225 options, was unchanged 0% to 23.25 a new 1-month high.

Crude oil for September delivery was down 0.54% or 0.40 to $73.22 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in October fell 0.57% or 0.43 to hit $74.67 a barrel, while the August Gold Futures contract fell 0.04% or 0.70 to trade at $1830.50 a troy ounce.

USD/JPY was up 0.08% to 109.55, while EUR/JPY rose 0.13% to 130.29.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.00% at 91.875.

