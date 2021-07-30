Indian shares edge higher as IT, auto stocks advance

Article content

BENGALURU — Indian shares rose slightly on Friday, cutting losses for the week, as Tech Mahindra led IT stocks higher on strong quarterly earnings, while auto scrips including TVS Motor also advanced.

By 0411 GMT, the blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index rose 0.17% to 15,805.90 and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was up 0.18% at 52,748. Both indexes rose about 0.4% in the previous session, buoyed by metal stocks hitting record highs.

Tech Mahindra jumped as much as 8.5% and was the top Nifty gainer, after it reported a nearly 43% growth in quarterly profit on Thursday. The overall Nifty IT index was up 1.43%.