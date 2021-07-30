India stocks lower at close of trade; Nifty 50 down 0.10% By Investing.com



© Reuters. India stocks lower at close of trade; Nifty 50 down 0.10%



Investing.com – India stocks were lower after the close on Friday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in NSE, the lost 0.10%, while the index fell 0.13%.

The best performers of the session on the were Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NS:), which rose 10.09% or 70.95 points to trade at 773.95 at the close. Meanwhile, Tech Mahindra Ltd (NS:) added 7.25% or 81.75 points to end at 1209.55 and Cipla Ltd. (NS:) was up 4.18% or 36.95 points to 920.05 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Hindalco Industries Ltd. (NS:), which fell 2.90% or 13.30 points to trade at 444.80 at the close. Bajaj Finance Ltd (NS:) declined 2.69% or 172.00 points to end at 6228.10 and SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd (NS:) was down 2.68% or 30.25 points to 1098.60.

The top performers on the BSE Sensex 30 were Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (BO:) which rose 10.06% to 774.00, Tech Mahindra Ltd (BO:) which was up 7.24% to settle at 1209.45 and Bajaj Auto Ltd (BO:) which gained 2.18% to close at 3845.00.

The worst performers were Bajaj Finance Ltd (BO:) which was down 2.59% to 6228.90 in late trade, Bajaj Finserv Ltd (BO:) which lost 2.53% to settle at 14221.30 and State Bank Of India (BO:) which was down 2.28% to 431.70 at the close.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the India National Stock Exchange by 920 to 765 and 47 ended unchanged; on the Bombay Stock Exchange, 1746 rose and 1338 declined, while 120 ended unchanged.

Shares in Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NS:) rose to 3-years highs; rising 10.09% or 70.95 to 773.95. Shares in Tech Mahindra Ltd (NS:) rose to 5-year highs; rising 7.25% or 81.75 to 1209.55. Shares in Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (BO:) rose to 3-years highs; up 10.06% or 70.75 to 774.00. Shares in Tech Mahindra Ltd (BO:) rose to 5-year highs; rising 7.24% or 81.70 to 1209.45.

The , which measures the implied volatility of Nifty 50 options, was down 1.10% to 12.8025.

Gold Futures for August delivery was down 0.20% or 3.75 to $1827.45 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in September fell 0.31% or 0.23 to hit $73.39 a barrel, while the October Brent oil contract fell 0.31% or 0.23 to trade at $74.87 a barrel.

USD/INR was up 0.21% to 74.399, while EUR/INR rose 0.31% to 88.5240.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.02% at 91.852.