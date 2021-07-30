Illinois Tool Works Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q2 By Investing.com



Illinois Tool Works Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q2



Investing.com – Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:) reported on Friday second quarter that beat analysts’ forecasts and revenue that topped expectations.

Illinois Tool Works announced earnings per share of $2.1 on revenue of $3.68B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $2.08 on revenue of $3.55B.

Illinois Tool Works shares are up 12% from the beginning of the year, still down 5.64% from its 52 week high of $242.06 set on May 10. They are under-performing the S&P 500 which is up 17.65% from the start of the year.

Illinois Tool Works shares lost 0.96% in pre-market trade following the report.

Illinois Tool Works follows other major Industrials sector earnings this month

Illinois Tool Works’s report follows an earnings beat by United Parcel Service on Tuesday, who reported EPS of $3.06 on revenue of $23.42B, compared to forecasts EPS of $2.79 on revenue of $23.19B.

Honeywell had beat expectations on July 23 with second quarter EPS of $2.02 on revenue of $8.81B, compared to forecast for EPS of $1.94 on revenue of $8.64B.

