IDEXX Labs Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q2 By Investing.com

Investing.com – IDEXX Labs (NASDAQ:) reported on Friday second quarter that beat analysts’ forecasts and revenue that topped expectations.

IDEXX Labs announced earnings per share of $2.2 on revenue of $826.1M. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $2.02 on revenue of $788.86M.

IDEXX Labs shares are up 16% from the beginning of the year, still down 0.26% from its 52 week high of $706.02 set on July 29. They are broadly in line with the S&P Global 100 which is up 16.26% from the start of the year.

IDEXX Labs follows other major Healthcare sector earnings this month

IDEXX Labs’s report follows an earnings beat by J&J on July 21, who reported EPS of $2.48 on revenue of $23.31B, compared to forecasts EPS of $2.29 on revenue of $22.49B.

UnitedHealth had beat expectations on July 15 with second quarter EPS of $4.7 on revenue of $71.32B, compared to forecast for EPS of $4.43 on revenue of $69.51B.

