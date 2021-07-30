HSMTMTS Behind The Scenes Photos

I just can’t get enough of these besties 🥺.
The Season 2 finale of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series is here, people!
And to celebrate, let’s look through some of the best BTS pics from the show — here’s a magnificant mix of cute Instagram pics and never-before-seen exclusive pics straight from the cast:
This photo of Kate Reinders, Joe Serafini, Frankie Rodriguez, Julia Lester, and Larry Saperstein sporting their Ruth Bader Ginsberg masks:
This forkin’ fantastic photo of Olivia Rodrigo in her Beauty and the Beast costume:
This photo of my new favorite co-anchors Sofia Wylie and Matt Cornett.
This photo of The Beast and Gaston getting ready to duke it out:
And then this pic of Matt and Joshua Bassett being real-life besties:
This selfie of Dara Reneé and Frankie doing their best duck face:
This adorable snap of besties Dara and Olivia:
This shot of Josh and Larry hangin’ around between scenes:
This video of Josh’s beastification:
This shot of Olivia practicing some COVID-friendly dance moves:
This glamour shot of Julia that just proves she’s a real-life Disney princess:
This photo of Larry and Josh that basically looks like a promo poster for a brand-new buddy comedy series:
This snap of Matt taking Seb’s tractor for a spin:
This sweet shot of Frankie, Joe, and SO much hay:
This sneaky shot of Olivia getting ready to sing her heart out:
This silly snap of Matt and Julia unleashing their inner 6-year-olds:
This super awk but also adorable photo of Alex Quijano and Mark St. Cyr:
This snap of Sofia, Joe, Dara, Julia, and Olivia having a total lovefest backstage:
This photo of Dara and her onscreen mom, Kimberly Brooks, being the sweetest mother-daughter duo a person could ask for:
This shot of Larry gazing at Julia that just proves Big Red and Ashlyn need to be endgame:
This smiley snap of Frankie, Kate, and Derek Hough inside the costume shop:
This silly shot of Larry hanging out with his new costars — Olivia Rose Keegan, Roman Banks, and Andrew Barth Feldman:
This photo of Olivia and Derek trying out their best North High intimidation tactics:
This photo of power duo Julia and Sofia goofing around backstage:
This photo of Roman and Olivia that honestly kinda looks like an outtake from The Masked Singer:
This super-sweet group hug moment with Joe, Frankie, and Kate:
This shot of Larry, Julia, and their Pride pizza:
This sweet shot of Joe sittin’ pretty in his Chip costume:
This super-cute snap of Frankie and his mini-me, Noah Rico.
This sweet video of the cast being total goofs on set:
And finally, this group pic that’s already making me wish for a third season:
So, are you psyched for Season 3? Tell us in the comments. And be sure to watch the Season 2 finale of HSMTMTS, streaming on Disney+ now!
