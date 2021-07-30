HSMTMTS Behind The Scenes Photos

I just can’t get enough of these besties 🥺.

The Season 2 finale of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series is here, people!

And to celebrate, let’s look through some of the best BTS pics from the show — here’s a magnificant mix of cute Instagram pics and never-before-seen exclusive pics straight from the cast:

1.

This adorable group photo of the B-E-S-T Beauty and the Beast cast I’ve ever seen:

2.

This photo of Kate Reinders, Joe Serafini, Frankie Rodriguez, Julia Lester, and Larry Saperstein sporting their Ruth Bader Ginsberg masks:

3.

This forkin’ fantastic photo of Olivia Rodrigo in her Beauty and the Beast costume:

4.

This photo of my new favorite co-anchors Sofia Wylie and Matt Cornett.

5.

This photo of The Beast and Gaston getting ready to duke it out:


Fred Hayes / Disney

Matt told BuzzFeed, “I believe this was one of the last scenes of the day. Josh and I had been goofing off all day, and at this point, we were so delusional that just about everything each other said made us crack up laughing.”

6.

And then this pic of Matt and Joshua Bassett being real-life besties:

7.

This selfie of Dara Reneé and Frankie doing their best duck face:

8.

This adorable snap of besties Dara and Olivia:


Fred Hayes / Disney

Dara told BuzzFeed, “It’s actually funny because looking at this picture, I remember the weekend before me and Olivia took a drive and we were showing each other music that we both had written. I knew from the jump that homegirl was going to amaze the world and make history!”

9.

This shot of Josh and Larry hangin’ around between scenes:


Nick Sokoloff / Disney+

Larry told BuzzFeed, “Nobody interrupts bro bonding time! We always arrange our cast chairs in a big circle, so when we aren’t filming we can talk and hang out. Josh brings the Uno cards, and I bring my Nintendo Switch for Mario Kart!”

10.

This video of Josh’s beastification:

11.

This shot of Olivia practicing some COVID-friendly dance moves:

12.

This glamour shot of Julia that just proves she’s a real-life Disney princess:

13.

This photo of Larry and Josh that basically looks like a promo poster for a brand-new buddy comedy series:


Fred Hayes / Disney

Josh told BuzzFeed, “If I’m not mistaken, halfway through filming that pizza box scene, I had to pee like you wouldn’t believe…but due to mask mandates, it was a whole ordeal to cut, mask up, and run to the bathroom. Nobody listened when I warned THREE times that I HAD to go. Unfortunately, I did not make it to the bathroom in time. I may or may not have had to change pants…fortunately only Larry and Tim caught on to the accident…!”

14.

This snap of Matt taking Seb’s tractor for a spin:

15.

This sweet shot of Frankie, Joe, and SO much hay:


Fred Hayes / Disney

Joe told BuzzFeed, “Filming in Seb’s barn was so fun, but it was SO cold!! We had lots of layers on and were doing our best to not shiver when the cameras were rolling. I’m pretty sure you could see our breath in some of the shots!”

16.

This sneaky shot of Olivia getting ready to sing her heart out:

17.

This silly snap of Matt and Julia unleashing their inner 6-year-olds:


Fred Hayes / Disney

Matt told BuzzFeed, “These scenes were so much fun. Julia and I truly just got to play around like kids again. Julia definitely thought I was crazy, ha!”

18.

This super awk but also adorable photo of Alex Quijano and Mark St. Cyr:

19.

This snap of Sofia, Joe, Dara, Julia, and Olivia having a total lovefest backstage:

20.

This photo of Dara and her onscreen mom, Kimberly Brooks, being the sweetest mother-daughter duo a person could ask for:


Fred Hayes / Disney

Dara told BuzzFeed, “This is me and my mom’s first day on set as costars! It was such a dream to work with my hero. We had so much fun going over lines and laughing at our mistakes. She is literally the best TV mom I could have asked for. (Other than Beyoncé!)”

21.

This shot of Larry gazing at Julia that just proves Big Red and Ashlyn need to be endgame:

22.

This smiley snap of Frankie, Kate, and Derek Hough inside the costume shop:

23.

This silly shot of Larry hanging out with his new costars — Olivia Rose Keegan, Roman Banks, and Andrew Barth Feldman:

24.

This photo of Olivia and Derek trying out their best North High intimidation tactics:


Fred Hayes / Disney

Olivia told BuzzFeed, “My life may have peaked on this day. I got to work with Derek Hough and a real-life wolf. Hands down the coolest day of my career thus far. The wolf’s name was Apollo and we got to spend a lot of quality time getting comfortable around each other and bonding. He is the sweetest, most polite boy, and I miss him very much!”

25.

This photo of power duo Julia and Sofia goofing around backstage:


Fred Hayes / Disney

Julia told BuzzFeed, “I love Sofia Wylie! Getting to spend most of Season 2, Episode 6 with her was so, so special. We always know how to have the best time together, and I truly believe she helps bring out the best in me! Everyone needs a Sofia.”

26.

This cute pic of our favorite East High crew celebrating New Year’s Eve:

27.

This photo of Roman and Olivia that honestly kinda looks like an outtake from The Masked Singer:


Fred Hayes / Disney

Olivia told BuzzFeed, “Roman’s full Beast-gear was INCREDIBLE, but for the life of me, I could not talk to him for more than five seconds without laughing. It’s an extraordinary costume, but it was so strange to casually interact with him while he looked like this (very realistic) wild boar/lion/scary mystical creature.”

28.

This super-sweet group hug moment with Joe, Frankie, and Kate:


Fred Hayes / Disney+

Joe told BuzzFeed, “We love any opportunity we can get to share a scene with our teacher/mother/mentor/friend, Kate Reinders. We call her ‘Broadway’s Kate Reinders.’ Maybe someday we’ll all be on Broadway together!”

29.

This shot of Larry, Julia, and their Pride pizza:


Fred Hayes / Disney

Larry told BuzzFeed, “This ‘Pride pizza’ included some interesting toppings, like carrots, corn, and dyed jicama! We never actually ate it, but I can’t help but wonder if it actually tasted good…”

30.

This sweet shot of Joe sittin’ pretty in his Chip costume:

31.

This super-cute snap of Frankie and his mini-me, Noah Rico.


Fred Hayes / Disney

Frankie told BuzzFeed, “Baby Carlos! Played by the crazy talented Noah Rico! It was so funny watching his scene because I have a home video from when I was around 10 where I accepted my big award and then sang ‘Breakaway’ by Kelly Clarkson. So it was definitely a case of life imitating art.

32.

This sweet video of the cast being total goofs on set:

33.

And finally, this group pic that’s already making me wish for a third season:

So, are you psyched for Season 3? Tell us in the comments. And be sure to watch the Season 2 finale of HSMTMTS, streaming on Disney+ now!

