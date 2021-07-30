Hong Kong man sentenced to 9 years in prison in first national security case By Reuters

© Reuters. A prison van arrives as police stand guard for Tong Ying-kit’s arrival, the first person charged under a new national security law, in Hong Kong, China, July 30, 2021. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
2/2
HONG KONG (Reuters) – The first person convicted under Hong Kong’s national security law will face nine years in prison for terrorist activities and inciting secession, judges said on Friday, in a watershed ruling with long-term implications for the city’s judicial landscape.
Former waiter Tong Ying-kit, 24, was accused of driving his motorcycle into three riot police last year while carrying a flag with the protest slogan “Liberate Hong Kong. Revolution of our times,” which judges ruled this week was “capable of inciting others to commit secession.”
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.