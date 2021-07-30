Germany stocks mixed at close of trade; DAX down 0.61% By Investing.com

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
11

Investing.com – Germany stocks were mixed after the close on Friday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher while losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Frankfurt, the lost 0.61%, while the index lost 0.36%, and the index climbed 0.04%.

The best performers of the session on the were Linde PLC (DE:), which rose 2.54% or 6.400 points to trade at 258.150 at the close. Meanwhile, Delivery Hero AG (DE:) added 0.96% or 1.20 points to end at 126.20 and RWE AG ST O.N. (DE:) was up 0.49% or 0.145 points to 30.030 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Fresenius Medical Care KGAA ST (DE:), which fell 4.24% or 2.950 points to trade at 66.670 at the close. Fresenius SE & Co KGAA O.N. (DE:) declined 3.86% or 1.780 points to end at 44.385 and Deutsche Post AG NA O.N. (DE:) was down 1.85% or 1.075 points to 57.120.

The top performers on the MDAX were Qiagen NV (DE:) which rose 2.76% to 45.255, Varta AG (DE:) which was up 2.42% to settle at 146.050 and Fuchs Petrolub AG VZO Pref (DE:) which gained 2.11% to close at 42.130.

The worst performers were Zalando SE (DE:) which was down 3.64% to 93.76 in late trade, Deutsche Lufthansa AG (DE:) which lost 3.36% to settle at 9.548 and TeamViewer AG (DE:) which was down 3.21% to 28.35 at the close.

The top performers on the TecDAX were Eckert & Ziegler AG O.N. (DE:) which rose 2.84% to 116.000, Qiagen NV (DE:) which was up 2.76% to settle at 45.255 and Varta AG (DE:) which gained 2.42% to close at 146.050.

The worst performers were TeamViewer AG (DE:) which was down 3.21% to 28.35 in late trade, Aixtron SE (DE:) which lost 2.57% to settle at 20.815 and LPKF Laser & Electronics (DE:) which was down 2.26% to 21.660 at the close.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange by 417 to 276 and 61 ended unchanged.

Shares in Linde PLC (DE:) rose to all time highs; up 2.54% or 6.400 to 258.150.

The , which measures the implied volatility of DAX options, was up 8.08% to 20.20.

Gold Futures for August delivery was down 0.63% or 11.50 to $1819.70 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in September rose 0.26% or 0.19 to hit $73.81 a barrel, while the October Brent oil contract rose 0.28% or 0.21 to trade at $75.31 a barrel.

EUR/USD was down 0.20% to 1.1862, while EUR/GBP rose 0.18% to 0.8526.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.28% at 92.132.

