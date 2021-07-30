FTSE 100 falls as miners weigh, British Airways owner slides

Article content London’s FTSE 100 ended lower on Friday, weighed down by miners over concerns that rising coronavirus infections globally could derail economic growth, while British Airways-owner IAG dropped after saying it was cautious on recovery prospects. IAG slid 7.5%, and was the second biggest drag on the index, after it declined to give a profit forecast for the year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but said its summer capacity would rise to 45% from 22% in the previous quarter. The blue-chip FTSE 100 lost 0.7%, with miners and travel stocks leading the decline.

Article content “I think what really drives the sentiment down is risk aversion, which (is) firmly in place due to several key earnings reports. Also bearish sentiment stemming from the China sell off kind of spilled into the European session,” said Edward Moya, senior analyst at OANDA. The FTSE 100 ended the month slightly down 0.07%, snapping a winning streak of five consecutive months, as losses in banks , oil stocks, and personal goods shares offset gains in insurance, real estate and homebuilder stocks. Concerns that rising inflation could lead the Bank of England to pull back monetary support, a jump in local coronavirus infections and uncertainty over future earnings growth have somewhat outweighed optimism around recent robust quarterly earnings and bumper dividend payouts.