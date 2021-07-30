French Q2 preliminary GDP rose by 0.9%, slightly beating forecasts

Article content

PARIS — The French economy grew 0.9% in the second quarter from the previous quarter, an initial forecast by the national statistics office showed, which the country’s finance minister said put France on track to meet its 6% growth target for 2021.

The 0.9% growth compared with no growth in the first quarter, said the INSEE statistics office. A poll of 29 analysts had given a mean forecast for growth of 0.8%.

“It is an exceptional performance by the French economy,” Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire told France Inter radio, adding the second quarter performance meant France was on track to meet that 6% annual growth target for 2021.