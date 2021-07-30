France stocks lower at close of trade; CAC 40 down 0.32% By Investing.com



© Reuters. France stocks lower at close of trade; CAC 40 down 0.32%



Investing.com – France stocks were lower after the close on Friday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Paris, the fell 0.32%, while the index lost 0.25%.

The best performers of the session on the were EssilorLuxottica SA (PA:), which rose 3.38% or 5.20 points to trade at 159.16 at the close. Meanwhile, Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA (PA:) added 3.11% or 1.82 points to end at 60.25 and Legrand SA (PA:) was up 2.09% or 1.94 points to 94.92 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Carrefour SA (PA:), which fell 3.81% or 0.62 points to trade at 15.66 at the close. WFD Unibail Rodamco NV (AS:) declined 3.78% or 2.76 points to end at 70.17 and Renault SA (PA:) was down 3.35% or 1.11 points to 32.02.

The top performers on the SBF 120 were Fnac Darty SA (PA:) which rose 8.53% to 58.50, Mcphy Energy (PA:) which was up 6.97% to settle at 17.04 and Euronext (PA:) which gained 5.33% to close at 93.80.

The worst performers were Eutelsat Communications SA (PA:) which was down 7.57% to 9.18 in late trade, CGG SA (PA:) which lost 5.67% to settle at 0.589 and Air France KLM SA (PA:) which was down 4.58% to 3.92 at the close.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Paris Stock Exchange by 326 to 266 and 78 ended unchanged.

Shares in EssilorLuxottica SA (PA:) rose to all time highs; up 3.38% or 5.20 to 159.16. Shares in Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA (PA:) rose to 5-year highs; rising 3.11% or 1.82 to 60.25. Shares in Legrand SA (PA:) rose to all time highs; up 2.09% or 1.94 to 94.92.

The , which measures the implied volatility of CAC 40 options, was unchanged 0% to 18.96 a new 6-months high.

Gold Futures for August delivery was down 0.49% or 9.00 to $1822.20 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in September rose 0.26% or 0.19 to hit $73.81 a barrel, while the October Brent oil contract rose 0.27% or 0.20 to trade at $75.30 a barrel.

EUR/USD was down 0.19% to 1.1864, while EUR/GBP rose 0.20% to 0.8528.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.26% at 92.110.