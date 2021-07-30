FinCEN’s new digital currency advisor says crypto’s ‘just another means of payment’ By Cointelegraph

FinCEN’s new digital currency advisor says crypto’s ‘just another means of payment’
Michele Korver, the first-ever chief digital currency advisor for the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network’s (FinCEN), believes crypto assets are just another way of transferring value.
Speaking to Law360 on July 29, the newly appointed Korver said cryptocurrency was “just another means of payment or value transfer that’s developed over time, just like any financial technology.”
