Fancamp Provides Corporate Update | Financial Post

VANCOUVER, British Columbia — Fancamp Exploration Ltd. (“ Fancamp ” or the “ Corporation ”) (TSX Venture Exchange: FNC) provides the following corporate update. On July 15 and 16, 2021, the Supreme Court (British Columbia) heard Mr. Peter Smith’s application for an order that the annual general meeting (“ AGM ”) of the Company be held on July 26, 2021, and for other relief. The judge dismissed the application for an order that the AGM be held on July 26, 2021, and reserved judgment on all other issues for two weeks. The Company was granted an extension by the BC Registry of Companies of the time within which to hold its AGM until December 30, 2021.

Fancamp is a growing Canadian mineral exploration corporation dedicated to its value-added strategy of advancing mineral properties through exploration and development. The Corporation owns numerous mineral resource properties in Quebec, Ontario and New Brunswick, including gold, rare earth metals, strategic and base metals, zinc, chromium, titanium and more. Fancamp is also building on the industrial possibilities inherent in dealing with some of these materials, notable being the development of its Titanium technology strategy. It has recently announced the acquisition of ScoZinc, a Canadian exploration and mining corporation that has full ownership of the Scotia Mine and related facilities near Halifax, Nova Scotia, as well as several prospective exploration licenses in surrounding regions. The Corporation is managed by a new and focused leadership team with decades of mining, exploration and complementary technology experience.

