Exxon Mobil Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q2 By Investing.com

Investing.com – Exxon Mobil (NYSE:) reported on Friday second quarter that beat analysts’ forecasts and revenue that topped expectations.
Exxon Mobil announced earnings per share of $1.1 on revenue of $67.74B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $1 on revenue of $63.25B.
Exxon Mobil shares are up 42% from the beginning of the year, still down 9.23% from its 52 week high of $64.93 set on June 25. They are outperforming the S&P 500 which is up 17.65% from the start of the year.
Exxon Mobil shares gained 0.97% in pre-market trade following the report.
Exxon Mobil follows other major Energy sector earnings this month
Exxon Mobil’s report follows an earnings beat by Chevron on Friday, who reported EPS of $1.71 on revenue of $37.6B, compared to forecasts EPS of $1.58 on revenue of $36.09B.
Royal Dutch Shell B ADR had beat expectations on Thursday with second quarter EPS of $1.42 on revenue of $60.52B, compared to forecast for EPS of $1.21 on revenue of $78.09B.
