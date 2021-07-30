Evergrande Shares, Bonds Slump Again on New Asset Freeze

Article content
(Bloomberg) — China Evergrande Group’s crisis deepened after a court froze assets of its listed onshore subsidiary, spurring another selloff in its shares and bonds.
The entire 20% stake in Shanghai-listed Langfang Development Co., held by the developer’s main onshore unit, was frozen from Thursday for three years, an exchange filing showed. The order is the result of a civil lawsuit between Evergrande units and a state-backed builder on shanty-town homes and infrastructure in Wuhan, a city in central China, the filing said, without providing details.
Shares of Evergrande’s main property entity plunged as much as 11% in Hong Kong to their lowest level since January 2017. Its service unit and new-energy vehicle startup resumed declines after a two-day gain.
The developer’s onshore and offshore notes are sinking to fresh lows Friday. Its 11.5% dollar bond due 2022 is poised for its biggest drop since September after falling to 39.1 cents on the dollar. A 6.8% local bond due 2024 fell 9% to 59.6 yuan, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.
More Creditors
More creditors are publicizing their disputes with the developer to protect their assets, a trend that may spark further investor concern about the company’s financial health. Markets were spooked last week by a loan dispute Evergrande had with Guangfa Bank, which led to the freezing of a $20 million deposit held by its main onshore subsidiary.
Others have since followed.
Peace Tree Wood Ltd. said Evergrande missed payments on 2 million yuan ($309,000) of commercial bills. Huaibei Mining Holdings Co Ltd. also filed a lawsuit in Anhui province, alleging a unit had missed payments. The crisis-ridden company said in a filing on Friday that the unit is trying to resolve the dispute via litigation and that Evergrande Real Estate Group Co. isn’t a party to the contract.
Lanzhou City in China’s northwest said the developer’s affiliates were among dozens owing it money for land, according to a local media report Friday.
Ratings Cut
The loan dispute with Guangfa, which was later resolved, pointed to “the fragility of the company’s funding situation,” S&P Global Ratings said earlier this week, lowering the credit rating by two notches.
The Wuhan builder requesting the asset freeze sold its equity in a unit to Evergrande’s local subsidiary last year. A 682 million yuan payment was made via commercial bills which were risky, ratings agency CSCI Pengyuan wrote in a report last month.
Evergrande’s total liabilities — which includes commercial bills and other short-term payables — grew to a record 1.95 trillion yuan last year, even as the debt line item on its balance sheet has shrunk.
