Evergrande Shares, Bonds Slump Again on New Asset Freeze

Article content (Bloomberg) — China Evergrande Group’s crisis deepened after a court froze assets of its listed onshore subsidiary, spurring another selloff in its shares and bonds. The entire 20% stake in Shanghai-listed Langfang Development Co., held by the developer’s main onshore unit, was frozen from Thursday for three years, an exchange filing showed. The order is the result of a civil lawsuit between Evergrande units and a state-backed builder on shanty-town homes and infrastructure in Wuhan, a city in central China, the filing said, without providing details.

Article content Shares of Evergrande’s main property entity plunged as much as 11% in Hong Kong to their lowest level since January 2017. Its service unit and new-energy vehicle startup resumed declines after a two-day gain. The developer’s onshore and offshore notes are sinking to fresh lows Friday. Its 11.5% dollar bond due 2022 is poised for its biggest drop since September after falling to 39.1 cents on the dollar. A 6.8% local bond due 2024 fell 9% to 59.6 yuan, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. More Creditors More creditors are publicizing their disputes with the developer to protect their assets, a trend that may spark further investor concern about the company’s financial health. Markets were spooked last week by a loan dispute Evergrande had with Guangfa Bank, which led to the freezing of a $20 million deposit held by its main onshore subsidiary.