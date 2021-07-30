European shares slide from peak as Asian worries sour mood By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
5

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: The German share price index DAX graph is pictured at the stock exchange in Frankfurt, Germany, July 29, 2021. REUTERS/Staff

(Reuters) – European stocks fell from record highs on Friday as concerns about the fast-spreading Delta variant and regulatory actions in China outweighed optimism around quarterly earnings season and an economic recovery.

The pan-European index fell 0.8% by 0714 GMT, with Asian shares set for their biggest monthly drop since the height of global pandemic lockdowns last March.

China-exposed miners were the top decliners, down 2.6% in early trading.

Still, the benchmark was on course to end July with its sixth consecutive month of gains after a batch of steady results.

Italy’s UniCredit jumped 5.7% after it posted higher-than-expected net profit, and said late on Thursday it had embarked on formal talks with the government over the possible acquisition of rival Monte dei Paschi di Siena. Monte dei Paschi surged 9.6%.

French carmaker Renault (PA:) jumped 3.3% after it forecast a full-year 2021 profit even as a global shortage in chips and rising raw material costs crimped car production.

British Airways-owner IAG (LON:) fell 3.4% after it said summer capacity would rise to 45% of pre-pandemic levels but warned that significant uncertainty remained.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR