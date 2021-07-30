European shares slide from peak as Asian worries sour mood By Reuters



© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: The German share price index DAX graph is pictured at the stock exchange in Frankfurt, Germany, July 29, 2021. REUTERS/Staff



(Reuters) – European stocks fell from record highs on Friday as concerns about the fast-spreading Delta variant and regulatory actions in China outweighed optimism around quarterly earnings season and an economic recovery.

The pan-European index fell 0.8% by 0714 GMT, with Asian shares set for their biggest monthly drop since the height of global pandemic lockdowns last March.

China-exposed miners were the top decliners, down 2.6% in early trading.

Still, the benchmark was on course to end July with its sixth consecutive month of gains after a batch of steady results.

Italy’s UniCredit jumped 5.7% after it posted higher-than-expected net profit, and said late on Thursday it had embarked on formal talks with the government over the possible acquisition of rival Monte dei Paschi di Siena. Monte dei Paschi surged 9.6%.

French carmaker Renault (PA:) jumped 3.3% after it forecast a full-year 2021 profit even as a global shortage in chips and rising raw material costs crimped car production.

British Airways-owner IAG (LON:) fell 3.4% after it said summer capacity would rise to 45% of pre-pandemic levels but warned that significant uncertainty remained.