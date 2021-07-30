Euro zone pulls more strongly than expected from recession By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: People enjoy an evening drink at Place de la Contrescarpe in Paris as cafes, bars and restaurants reopen after closing down for months amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in France, May 19, 2021. REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier
BRUSSELS (Reuters) – The euro zone economy grew more strongly than expected in the second quarter as the bloc rebounded from a recession caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, preliminary data showed on Friday.
The European Union’s statistics office Eurostat said gross domestic product in the 19 countries sharing the euro grew 2.0% quarter-on-quarter for a 13.7% year-on-year increase. Economists polled by Reuters had expected a 1.5% quarterly and a 13.2% annual increase.
