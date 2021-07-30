Euro zone growth rebounds, inflation tops ECB target

Article content BRUSSELS — The euro zone economy grew faster than expected in the second quarter, pulling out of a pandemic-induced recession, while the easing of coronavirus curbs also helped inflation shoot past the European Central Bank’s 2% target in July. The European Union’s statistics office Eurostat said on Friday that its initial estimate showed gross domestic product (GDP) in the 19 countries that use the euro had expanded 2.0% in April-June from the previous quarter. Compared to the same period a year earlier, when lockdowns to slow the spread of the coronavirus brought economic activity close to a standstill, GDP jumped 13.7%.

Advertisement This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content But unlike the U.S. and Chinese economies, which have pulled above their pre-pandemic peaks, the euro zone economy remains some 3% smaller than it was at the end of 2019. Eurostat also said euro zone inflation accelerated to 2.2% in July from 1.9% in June – the highest rate since October 2018 and above the 2.0% mean expectation of economists. Economic growth also surpassed a Reuters poll forecast of 1.5% for the April-June quarter and a 13.2% annual increase. Among the outperformers were the euro zone’s third and fourth largest economies, Italy and Spain, with quarterly growth respectively of 2.7% and 2.8%. Portugal’s tourism-heavy economy expanded by 4.9%. Since the start of 2020 the euro zone has twice suffered two consecutive quarters of contraction – defined as a technical recession – with coronavirus curbs hitting most recently in the period spanning the end of 2020 and the start of 2021.

Advertisement This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Activity was dragged down in the first three months of this year largely by weakness in Germany, where a lockdown from November had curbed private consumption. Europe’s biggest economy returned to growth in the second quarter, but the expansion of 1.5% compared to Q1 showed a weaker rebound than expected. The French economy, the euro zone’s second largest economy, grew by 0.9%, just ahead of forecasts, with its third lockdown gradually being eased from May. Many euro zone countries are facing new waves of coronavirus infections with the more transmissible Delta variant. SIMILAR Q3 GROWTH SEEN Bert Colijn, senior economist at ING, said supply chain problems were likely to have hampered Germany, with its large auto industry, while the likes of Italy and Spain saw impressive growth because they were further behind pre-pandemic levels.

Advertisement This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Even with the Delta variant and continued supply chain issues, ING expects growth across the bloc to be 2% again in the third quarter. “Despite all the greening efforts, the euro zone economy continues to perform like a diesel engine: it takes a while to get going but don’t underestimate it once it’s picked up steam,” Colijn said. Capital Economics saw third-quarter growth of a little over 2%, which would mean the euro zone economy was still smaller than before the pandemic. “Germany should reach that (pre-pandemic) benchmark in the second half of the year, but we don’t expect the southern economies to do so until well into 2022,” its chief Europe economist Andrew Kenningham wrote in a note. Figures on Thursday showed the U.S. economy grew at a slower than expected 6.5% annualized rate in the second quarter, pulling GDP above its pre-pandemic peak, as massive government aid and vaccinations fueled spending on goods and services.

Advertisement This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content The equivalent euro zone rate was 8.3%. For inflation, energy prices were again the driving factor, rising 14.1% in July compared to a year before. Without the volatile energy and unprocessed food components, or what the European Central Bank calls core inflation, prices rose 0.9% year-on-year, the same as in June. Economists had expected a dip to 0.7%. The figures are unlikely to worry ECB policymakers, who have already warned of a temporary spike in inflation and made clear they will not adjust policy as the one-off factors behind the rise, such as higher oil prices, are likely to fade next year. Indeed, the ECB even promised a longer period of easy policy when it unveiled a new strategy earlier this month, as beyond this spike inflation is likely to languish below its target for years to come. Eurostat also said euro zone unemployment fell in June to 7.7% of the workforce, or 12.517 million people, from an upwardly revised 8.0% in May, or 12.940 million people. Economists had expected a jobless rate of 7.9%. (Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop; additional reporting by Balasz Koranyi in Frankfurt; Editing by Francesco Guarascio and Catherine Evans)

Share this article in your social network

Advertisement This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

In-depth reporting on the innovation economy from The Logic, brought to you in partnership with the Financial Post.