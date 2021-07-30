Embratel’s Star One D2 Satellite Built by Maxar Performing Properly After Launch

WESTMINSTER, Colo. — Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) (TSX:MAXR), a trusted partner and innovator in Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure, today announced the Star One D2 satellite is performing properly after launch. Maxar built this powerful communications satellite for Embratel , the largest satellite operator in Brazil and Latin America, and a business unit of Claro, a worldwide leading telecommunications company.

Article content

Star One D2 launched on an Ariane 5 rocket from French Guiana earlier today. Soon after launch, the satellite deployed its solar arrays and began sending and receiving signals from ground stations. Next, Star One D2 will begin firing its main thruster to commence its journey to its final geostationary orbit.

Star One D2, built on Maxar’s proven 1300-class platform, is the third satellite the company has built for Embratel over the past decade. It will provide high-quality entertainment and information services for consumers and businesses in Latin America via multiple payloads, which will enable it to expand broadband coverage to new regions in Central and South America, provide internet access to underserved populations and add an updated X-band payload for government use over the Atlantic.

“Embratel is happy to see Star One D2 on orbit and progressing toward in-orbit testing and full operations,” said José Formoso, Embratel CEO. “During this process, the Maxar team has regularly lived up to their values to put the customer’s mission first, operate with integrity and deliver an innovative, valuable product.”

“Maxar is proud of our partnership on geostationary satellites with Embratel over the years,” said Chris Johnson, Maxar Senior Vice President of Space Programs Delivery. “Our team members completed building Star One D2 during the global pandemic, which added in new and unusual working conditions to keep everyone safe. They persevered and delivered the satellite, and we’re now focused on its on-orbit commissioning activities.”

About Maxar

Maxar is a trusted partner and innovator in Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure. We deliver disruptive value to government and commercial customers to help them monitor, understand and navigate our changing planet; deliver global broadband communications; and explore and advance the use of space. Our unique approach combines decades of deep mission understanding and a proven commercial and defense foundation to deploy solutions and deliver insights with unrivaled speed, scale and cost effectiveness. Maxar’s 4,400 team members in over 20 global locations are inspired to harness the potential of space to help our customers create a better world. Maxar trades on the New York Stock Exchange and Toronto Stock Exchange as MAXR. For more information, visit www.maxar.com.

Forward-Looking Statements