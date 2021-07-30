Denmark stocks higher at close of trade; OMX Copenhagen 20 up 0.71% By Investing.com



© Reuters. Denmark stocks higher at close of trade; OMX Copenhagen 20 up 0.71%



Investing.com – Denmark stocks were higher after the close on Friday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Copenhagen, the added 0.71% to hit a new all time high.

The best performers of the session on the were AP Moeller – Maersk A/S B (CSE:), which rose 1.84% or 315 points to trade at 17415 at the close. Meanwhile, Chr Hansen Holding A/S (CSE:) added 1.84% or 10.2 points to end at 564.0 and DSV Panalpina A/S (CSE:) was up 1.73% or 26.0 points to 1528.0 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Carlsberg A/S B (CSE:), which fell 1.57% or 18.5 points to trade at 1159.5 at the close. Orsted A/S (CSE:) declined 1.33% or 12.60 points to end at 931.40 and ISS A/S (CSE:) was down 1.27% or 1.90 points to 148.00.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Copenhagen Stock Exchange by 80 to 67 and 18 ended unchanged.

Crude oil for September delivery was up 0.07% or 0.05 to $73.67 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in October rose 0.12% or 0.09 to hit $75.19 a barrel, while the August Gold Futures contract fell 0.49% or 9.00 to trade at $1822.20 a troy ounce.

USD/DKK was up 0.28% to 6.2730, while EUR/DKK rose 0.02% to 7.4379.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.32% at 92.162.