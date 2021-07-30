Debt ceiling, issuance cuts in focus for Treasury refunding

Article content The U.S. Treasury is unlikely to make any major changes when it announces its funding plans for the coming quarter next week, though investors will be looking for details on how it plans to navigate the reintroduction of the U.S. debt ceiling and any hints of future cuts to issuance. The government’s two-year debt ceiling suspension will expire on Saturday, though it is expected to be able to get by until October or longer by using extraordinary measures. These may include suspending some investments and security issuance.

Article content U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen last Friday said that Oct. 1, the first day of the next fiscal year, could be a critical date due to large federal outlays scheduled for then. “The Treasury will be pretty preoccupied with their planning for the debt ceiling and all the plans for how they will stave off running out of cash under the debt ceiling in the next few months,” said Gennadiy Goldberg, an interest rate strategist at TD Securities in New York. A large focus for the market is when the government is likely to reduce auction sizes, after ramping them up last year in order to pay for COVID-19 related spending. Many analysts expect that the Treasury may announce reductions in its regular auctions of coupon-bearing supply beginning in November.