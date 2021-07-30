Crypto Adoption Doubles From January to July 2021 By CoinQuora

Crypto Adoption Doubles From January to July 2021
- Cryptocurrency adoption has doubled in the first half of 2021.
- Crypto users went from 100 million to 200 million in just four months.
- The crypto market has grown to a total of 221 million users.
Cryptocurrency adoption globally has doubled since January, latest research reports from Crypto.com have revealed. The first half of 2021 saw the crypto market grow to a whopping 221 million users. The research assessed on-chain data with additional blended parameters to estimate the number of global crypto owners. It compiles data from the 24 largest crypto platforms worldwide.
Key takeaways from the report:
