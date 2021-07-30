Corn, soy futures sag on end-of-month selling; U.S. weather eyed

Article content CHICAGO — U.S. corn and soybean futures fell about 2% on Friday on technical selling and long liquidation at the end of the week and month, and on beneficial rains in portions of the Corn Belt, traders said. Wheat futures ended modestly lower but posted a gain for the month of July. Chicago Board of Trade December corn settled down 11-1/4 cents at $5.45-1/4 per bushel and November soybeans ended down 28-1/2 cents at $13.49-1/4 a bushel. CBOT September wheat fell 1-1/2 cents to finish at $7.03-3/4 a bushel.

Article content Rains fell Friday in portions of South Dakota, Minnesota and northern Iowa, and some forecasts indicated more showers ahead that could help U.S. crop prospects. “Overall, it’s weather, and end-of-week and end-of-month profit-taking,” Terry Reilly, senior analyst with Futures International, said of the declines in grain futures. “In weather-sensitive markets, many traders don’t like to go home with a position on, knowing that the weather models can change on a dime,” Reilly said. Commodity funds hold net long positions in CBOT corn and soybean futures, leaving the markets vulnerable to long liquidation. Analysts also noted a bounce in the dollar, which tends to make U.S. grains less competitive globally. The dollar rose as upbeat economic data helped reverse some of the losses from earlier this week.