Congressman takes aim at peers who think crypto could cause a ‘financial 9/11’ By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
Congressman takes aim at peers who think crypto could cause a ‘financial 9/11’

Representative Ted Budd of North Carolina, a member of the House Financial Services Committee and Congressional Blockchain Caucus, has urged lawmakers to embrace decentralized innovation.

In what appears to be the first occasion in which a publicly elected official has met with a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO), Budd acknowledged the increasing concern about crypto among lawmakers while speaking to MakerDAO’s Chris Cameron on July 29.