BOGOTA — Colombia’s central bank board kept the benchmark interest rate at 1.75% for the tenth consecutive time on Friday, as part of an expansive monetary policy aimed at supporting economic recovery.

The bank also raised its growth prediction for Colombia in 2021 to 7.5% from 6.5% previously.

The decision was backed by five of seven board members.

