CNH Industrial ups FY guidance after exceeding forecasts in Q2 By Reuters

CNH Industrial ups FY guidance after exceeding forecasts in Q2

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
24

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Flags with CNH Industrial logo are pictured outside CNH Industrial building in Turin, Italy, February 5, 2020. REUTERS/ Massimo Pinca/File Photo

MILAN (Reuters) – Italian American vehicle maker CNH Industrial (NYSE:) on Friday improved its revenue and cash forecasts for this year after its results widely exceeded expectations in the second quarter, as it benefited from an industry cyclical upturn.

The maker of farm machinery, Iveco commercial vehicles, construction equipment and powertrains, said its adjusted earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) of industrial activities stood at $699 million in the second quarter, versus a $58 million loss a year earlier.

That topped a $496 million forecast in an analyst poll compiled by Reuters.

Milan-listed shares in CNH Industrial turned positive after results were published and by 1220 GMT were up 1.5%.

