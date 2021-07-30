CME lean hog, live cattle futures end lower

Article content CHICAGO — Chicago Mercantile Exchange lean hog futures closed lower on Friday on long liquidation at the end of the week and month, and uncertainty about pork export demand, traders said. CME August lean hog futures settled down 0.100 cent at 106.200 cents per pound while benchmark October hogs ended down 0.950 cent, about 1%, at 88.025 cents per pound. Futures remain at a discount to the cash hog market, with the CME’s lean hog index, a two-day weighted average of cash prices, at $112.02 per hundredweight (cwt), or 112 cents per pound. That factor should support futures.

Article content But the outlook for pork exports is murky. China has slowed its purchases of U.S. pork, even as Mexico booked some 25,000 tonnes in the latest reporting week. “The lean hog market worries about a lack of Chinese buying, with supplies expected to seasonally increase heading into the fourth quarter,” Arlan Suderman, chief commodities economist for StoneX, wrote in a daily note. Traders were also mulling news of African swine fever in the Dominican Republic, the Americas’ first cases of the deadly pig disease in nearly 40 years. The World Organisation for Animal Health (OIE) on Friday called on countries to strengthen efforts to curb the disease. “The hog market is so full of uncertainty right now,” said Doug Houghton, analyst at Brock Capital Management.

Article content The CME October hog contract touched a six-week high on Tuesday, only to retreat and finish the week below the previous week’s low, a bearish chart signal. Commodity funds hold a sizable net long position in lean hog futures, leaving the market prone to bouts of long liquidation. Cattle futures also declined on Friday, drifting lower on sluggish cash cattle activity and a lack of market-moving news. Benchmark CME October live cattle futures settled down 0.950 cent at 127.200 cents per pound. CME September feeder cattle futures fell 0.150 cent to settle at 161.800 cents per pound. Live cattle futures were underpinned by an upturn in wholesale beef prices over the last week or so. Choice cuts rose by $3.24 on Friday to $278.46 per cwt, while select cuts rose $2.37 to $259.19 per cwt, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. “The wholesale beef market looks like it has bottomed for now. The retailers have probably started buying in advance of Labor Day,” Houghton said. (Reporting by Julie Ingwersen; Editing by Aurora Ellis)

