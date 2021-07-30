China will maintain stable macro polices in H2 to ensure growth By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Workers labour at a construction site in Shanghai, China July 12, 2021. REUTERS/Aly Song
BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s politburo, the country’s top decision-making body, said on Friday it would maintain the stability, continuity and sustainability of its macro policies in the second half and ensure economic growth within a reasonable range, the official Xinhua news agency said.
A proactive fiscal policy would need to be more effective, said the politburo after a meeting on the economic conditions.
