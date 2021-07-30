China asks trust firms to clean up non-finance units and businesses By Reuters

BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s banking and insurance regulator issued rules on Friday requiring the country’s trust firms to clean up their non-finance subsidiaries and businesses.

The rules, aimed at curbing financial risks, also require trusts to stop setting up new non-finance units and making new investments in offshore companies, according to a statement from the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission (CIRC).

Trust firms will have a grace period of three years to comply with the rules, according to the statement.

