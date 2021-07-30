Chevron Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q2 By Investing.com



Chevron Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q2



Investing.com – Chevron (NYSE:) reported on Friday second quarter that beat analysts’ forecasts and revenue that topped expectations.

Chevron announced earnings per share of $1.71 on revenue of $37.6B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $1.58 on revenue of $36.09B.

Chevron shares are up 21% from the beginning of the year, still down 9.32% from its 52 week high of $113.11 set on May 10. They are outperforming the S&P Global 100 which is up 16.26% from the start of the year.

Chevron follows other major Energy sector earnings this month

Chevron’s report follows an earnings beat by Royal Dutch Shell B ADR on Thursday, who reported EPS of $1.42 on revenue of $60.52B, compared to forecasts EPS of $1.21 on revenue of $78.09B.

TotalEnergies SE ADR had beat expectations on Thursday with second quarter EPS of $1.27 on revenue of $41.63B, compared to forecast for EPS of $1.23 on revenue of $44.07B.

