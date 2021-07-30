Charter Communications Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q2 By Investing.com



© Reuters. Charter Communications Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q2



Investing.com – Charter Communications (NASDAQ:) reported on Friday second quarter that beat analysts’ forecasts and revenue that topped expectations.

Charter Communications announced earnings per share of $5.29 on revenue of $12.80B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $4.77 on revenue of $12.62B.

Charter Communications shares are up 7.9% from the beginning of the year, still down 4.74% from its 52 week high of $749.31 set on July 8. They are under-performing the S&P 500 which is up 17.65% from the start of the year.

Charter Communications follows other major Communication Services sector earnings this month

Charter Communications’s report follows an earnings beat by Alphabet C on Tuesday, who reported EPS of $27.26 on revenue of $61.88B, compared to forecasts EPS of $19.33 on revenue of $56.19B.

Alphabet A had beat expectations on Tuesday with second quarter EPS of $27.26 on revenue of $61.88B, compared to forecast for EPS of $19.24 on revenue of $56.19B.

Stay up-to-date on all of the upcoming earnings reports by visiting Investing.com’s earnings calendar