Ceylon Graphite Corp. Late Filing of Financial Statements and Management Cease Trade Order

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Ceylon Graphite Corp. (“Ceylon” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: CYL) (OTC: CYLYF) (FSE: CCY) announces that it has encountered delays in completing its audited financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2021 because Ceylon and its various Sri Lankan subsidiaries all share a fiscal year ending March 31, 2021 and these entities have encountered COVID-19 related delays in preparing their respective financial statements. As a result, the Company has applied for, and has been granted, a Management Cease Trade Order (“MCTO”) by the British Columbia Securities Commission. Because of the delays, the Company will file its annual audited financial statements, management’s discussion and analysis, and CEO and CFO certificates (collectively, the “2021 Annual Financial Statements”) after the filing deadline of July 29, 2021 as prescribed by National Instrument 51-102 – Continuous Disclosure Obligations (“NI

51-102”).

The Company currently expects to file the 2021 Annual Financial Statements on or before September 29, 2021 and will issue a news release announcing completion of such filings at such time. Until then, the Company intends to comply with the provisions of the alternative information guidelines as set out in National Policy 12-203 – Management

Cease

Trade

Orders for as long as it remains in default, including the issuance of bi-weekly default status reports, each of which will be issued in the form of a news release.

During the MCTO, the general investing public will continue to be able to trade in the Company’s listed common shares; however, the Company’s Chief Executive Officer, Chief Financial Officer and such other directors, officers and persons as determined by the applicable regulatory authorities, will not be able to trade the Company’s shares.

About Ceylon Graphite Corp.

Ceylon Graphite is a public company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange, that is in the business of mining for graphite, and developing and commercializing innovative graphene and graphite applications and products. Graphite mined in Sri Lanka is known to be some of the purest in the world and has been confirmed to be suitable to be easily upgradable for a range of applications including the high-growth electric vehicle and battery storage markets as well as construction, healthcare and paints and coatings sectors. The Government of Sri Lanka has granted the Company’s wholly owned subsidiary Sarcon Development (Pvt) Ltd. an IML Category A license for its K1 mine and exploration rights in a land package of over 120km². These exploration grids (each one square kilometer in area) cover areas of historic graphite production from the early twentieth century and represent a majority of the known graphite occurrences in Sri Lanka.

