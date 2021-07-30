Cerner Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q2 By Investing.com



Cerner Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q2



Investing.com – Cerner (NASDAQ:) reported on Friday second quarter that beat analysts’ forecasts and revenue that topped expectations.

Cerner announced earnings per share of $0.8 on revenue of $1.46B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $0.7592 on revenue of $1.44B.

Cerner shares are up 42% from the beginning of the year, still down 6.73% from its 52 week high of $84.20 set on January 28. They are outperforming the S&P 500 which is up 17.65% from the start of the year.

Cerner follows other major Healthcare sector earnings this month

Cerner’s report follows an earnings beat by J&J on July 21, who reported EPS of $2.48 on revenue of $23.31B, compared to forecasts EPS of $2.29 on revenue of $22.49B.

UnitedHealth had beat expectations on July 15 with second quarter EPS of $4.7 on revenue of $71.32B, compared to forecast for EPS of $4.43 on revenue of $69.51B.

