Canadian dollar pares weekly gain as greenback selling eases

TORONTO — The Canadian dollar fell

against its broadly stronger U.S. counterpart on Friday but held

on to much of this week’s gains as oil prices rose and a

preliminary estimate showed Canada’s economy rebounding in June.

The loonie was trading 0.3% lower at 1.2484 to the

greenback, or 80.10 U.S. cents, after trading in a range of

1.2423 to 1.2492.

For the week, it was up 0.6% after also gaining in the

previous week. It was down 0.7% in July.

The U.S. dollar rose as upbeat economic data helped