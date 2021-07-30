Canada extends subsidies for businesses by a month amid start of possible fourth wave

Businesses had been pushing for an extension just as the Liberal government appears poised to seek a September snap vote

OTTAWA — Canada must vaccinate as many people as possible and cautiously relax public health measures as COVID-19 case numbers creep higher at the start of what could be a fourth wave, the country’s top health official said on Friday.

Rising case counts suggest “we are at the start of the Delta-driven fourth wave, but that the trajectory will depend on an ongoing increase in fully vaccinated coverage and the timing, pace and extent of reopening,” Chief Public Health Officer Theresa Tam told reporters.

Of the variants detected in Canada, the Delta increased more than five-fold in June, Tam said. Nationally, the seven-day rolling average of cases is 93% lower than it was at the peak of the third wave, but the average is climbing again, official data show.

Separately, Canada extended by about a month its main pandemic support measures, including subsidies for businesses to pay wages and rent, to Oct 23.

Businesses had been pushing for an extension just as the Liberal government appears poised to seek a September snap vote. Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland said the measures were still needed because the economy was still in the process of reopening.