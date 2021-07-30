Canada economy seen jumping by 0.7% in June after May dip By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: People walk in the Eaton Centre shopping mall, as the provincial phase 2 of reopening from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) restrictions begins in Toronto, Ontario, Canada June 24, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio/File Photo
OTTAWA (Reuters) – The Canadian economy most likely grew by 0.7% in June, after shrinking by 0.3% in May amid the effect of shutdowns linked to the COVID-19 pandemic, Statistics Canada said on Friday.
Statscan also released a flash estimate saying second quarter annualized growth was 2.5%. Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast that GDP would decrease by 0.3% in May from April.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.