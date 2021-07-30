California Governor Orders State of Emergency to Avert Blackouts

Article content

(Bloomberg) — California Governor Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency to free up energy supplies and speed development of new power plants to help the state avoid blackouts as it faces wildfires and crippling heat waves this summer.

The historic drought and blazes battering the state have left it facing a projected possible power-supply shortfall of as much as 3.5 gigawatts during late afternoons under extreme conditions, according to the emergency proclamation Friday. The order streamlines permitting and waives certain requirements for clean-energy and storage projects. It also creates incentives for big consumers of electricity to rely more on back-up generators.