California Governor Orders State of Emergency to Avert Blackouts

(Bloomberg) — California Governor Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency to free up energy supplies and speed development of new power plants to help the state avoid blackouts as it faces wildfires and crippling heat waves this summer.
The historic drought and blazes battering the state have left it facing a projected possible power-supply shortfall of as much as 3.5 gigawatts during late afternoons under extreme conditions, according to the emergency proclamation Friday. The order streamlines permitting and waives certain requirements for clean-energy and storage projects. It also creates incentives for big consumers of electricity to rely more on back-up generators.
California has struggled to keep its power grid running as it aggressively transitions away from fossil fuels and as climate change makes heat waves fiercer. Demand for air conditioning is surging just as the state’s historic drought has depleted reservoirs needed for hydropower.
On Thursday, the state’s power grid order abruptly warned the systems may fall short after it unexpectedly lost 1.1 gigawatts of power generation. Last August, the state suffered its first rolling outages in almost two decades after hot weather sent electricity demand soaring.
