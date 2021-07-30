Burger King parent Restaurant Brands revenue beats estimates By Reuters

(Reuters) – Burger King parent Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:) Inc beat estimates for quarterly revenue on Friday, as more customers ate out after COVID-19 restrictions in Canada and the United States were eased.

Total revenue rose to $1.44 billion in the second quarter ended June 30, compared with $1.05 billion a year earlier. IBES data from Refinitiv had estimated revenue of $1.37 billion.

