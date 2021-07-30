Brazil governors meet with U.S. envoy Kerry in appeal for climate aid

Article content BRASILIA/WASHINGTON — Brazilian state governors met with U.S. climate envoy John Kerry on Friday, sidestepping their country’s president, Jair Bolsonaro, in the first of several meetings with foreign powers to request funding for conservation projects aimed at combating climate change. Bolsonaro has rolled back environmental enforcement and called for construction on protected areas since taking office in 2019, contributing to a surge in deforestation and wildfires in the Amazon rainforest and other biomes seen as critical to curbing climate change.

Article content Seven state leaders from the Governors for Climate alliance presented a list of projects to Kerry in the virtual meeting, according to statements from governors following the meeting. Kerry discussed how the U.S. can support Brazil’s efforts to fight illegal deforestation, its programs to mitigate climate change and its goal of reaching net-zero greenhouse gas emissions, a State Department spokesperson said. The meeting comes after at least 23 state governors in the alliance sent a letter to U.S. President Joe Biden in April signaling a desire to cooperate on sustainability initiatives in light of the “climate emergency.” The projects could be executed in two to six years and create more than 150,000 green jobs, although the total investment required has yet to be determined, the Espirito Santo state government said in a statement. The projects are located across Brazil and not confined to the Amazon region.