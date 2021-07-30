Bombardier reaches agreement with Canadian union members By Reuters



(Reuters) – Business jet maker Bombardier (OTC:) Inc said on Friday it reached an agreement with Toronto members of Canada’s largest private-sector union.

The parties have tentatively renewed the collective bargaining agreements, the statement said.

Earlier this week, union Unifor’s local members had launched a strike demanding a combined 2,200 workers at the same Toronto manufacturing site for Bombardier’s Global large-cabin business jets and De Havilland’s 8-400 turboprop aircraft.