Binance.com Fully Integrates Polygon Mainnet for Deposits and Withdrawals By DailyCoin

Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, has completed the Polygon (MATIC) mainnet token integration. Users are now able to deposit and withdraw MATIC as they see fit and utilize top DeFi bluechip Dapps including Sushiswap, Curve, Aave, Balancer at a low cost without using the Polygon Matic bridge.

With Binance following players like Trust Wallet, Huobi, Okex, and Coinbase Wallet integrations, Polygon is becoming one of the most widely adopted blockchains outside of Ethereum for wallets and exchanges. This gives developers access to millions of users, thus attracting the best developers in the space.

Polygon provides the tools to build and connect various Ethereum-compatible chains under one roof and Polygon’s PoS commitchain currently has support from Infura, Etherscan, Meteamask, Alchemy, etc. Polygon’s cross-chain approach will help establish a more robust ecosystem rather than having these chains compete with one another and with Ethereum itself, creating a united front and ensuring every ecosystem can complement the others.

Polygon is a popular scaling solution with $8.5 Bn TVL. This Binance integration adds a piece to a puzzle to make it easier for DeFi users to save on fees and continue enjoying the benefits of DeFi.

